Jakarta Government Seeks to Extend Large-Scale Social Restrictions

The provincial government of DKI Jakarta has claimed to have finished evaluating the implementation of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

“Based on the results of the evaluation, the provincial government of DKI Jakarta plans to continue the implementation of PSBB,” said the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in DKI Jakarta, Catur Laswanto.

However, Catur didn’t offer a more detailed evaluation of the implementation of PSBB in the capital city. He also didn’t confirm whether the application to extend the PSBB has been submitted to the Minister of Health, Terawan Agus Putranto.

PSBB initially started on 10th April 2020 and was set to run for 14 days. Under the initial plan, the policy is due to come to an end on Thursday 23rd April 2020.

In regulations from the Minister of Health No. 9 year 2020 regarding PSBB implementation guidelines, it explains that the implementation of PSBB can be extended if there is still evidence of the virus spreading in a city.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is still awaiting the evaluation of PSBB in Jakarta. Director General of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) Achmad Yurianto, said the decision to extend the implementation of PSBB remains in the hands of the Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto.

The implementation of PSBB aims to suppress the rate of the coronavirus spreading in Jakarta. However, up to Tuesday 21st April 2020, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Jakarta was still growing, making Jakarta the province with the most cases.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Jakarta Bisnis