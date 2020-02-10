Jakarta Formula E will Remain in Monas Area

The Steering Committee for the Development of the Medan Merdeka Complex has approved the location for Formula E, with it to remain in the Medan Merdeka Street area, including around the National Monument (Monas).

The decision was made in a letter dated on 7th February and signed directly by Minister of State Secretariat, Pratikono, as Chair of the Steering Committee for the Development of Medan Merdeka Complex. The letter was addressed directly to the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. The letter stated that the Steering Committee had approved the race of Formula E to be held in the Medan Merdeka area.

However, in that decision, the Steering Committee emphasised four things: the development must be in accordance with the rules, it must maintain environmental sustainability, security and order need to be maintained, and changes in environmental functions and damage to cultural heritage is to be avoided.

Secretary of the Ministry of State Secretariat, Setya Utama, confirmed the letter. “The information about the Steering Committee letter was correct,” Setya said on Monday 10th February 2020 Medan Merdeka complex, including the Monas area, are to be planned as a racing arena with the announcement at the arrival of the Formula E promoter to Jakarta on 20th September 2019.

However, previously, the Steering Committee for the Development of Medan Merdeka complex banned the use of the Monas area for the performance of Formula E. Monas is considered as a cultural heritage area. After the ban from the Steering Commission, the DKI Jakarta Government said that they would try to find a new route. One of the options is to move the race to the GBK area. However, recently, the Steering Commission continued to approve the race to be held in Monas. The Jakarta Formula E series is scheduled to be held on 6th June 2020.

