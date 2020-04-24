Jakarta Air Quality Improved, Better than London and Amsterdam

Air quality in Jakarta has improved as the city begins on the first day of Ramadan. Today also marks the extension of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

Jakarta’s current position, as of 10.37 am local time, is 44th in the world for high levels of pollution. Jakarta’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is around 60 ppm, at the level “medium”. According to data from AirVisual, at 9 am Jakarta’s air pollution levels were lower than European cities such as London, Amsterdam, Zagreb, and Poznan.

The AQI is an index used by AirVisual to describe the level of air pollution in an area. AQI is calculated based on six main types of pollutants, namely PM 2.5, PM 10, carbon monoxide, sulfuric acid, nitrogen dioxide, and surface ozone.

Based on AirVisual’s data, PM2.5 content in Jakarta stood at 17.9 µg / m³ at 08.00 WIB this morning. The data was obtained from AirVisual’s air monitoring devices at the US Embassy, Pegadungan, Kemayoran, West Pejanten, Rawamangun, and Mangga Dua.

AQI has a range of values between 0-500. The higher the AQI value, the higher the level of air pollution in the region. The numbers may change from time to time.

Source: Detik

Image: Antara Foto /Galih Pradipta