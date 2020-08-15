Is Bali Ready to Welcome Foreign Tourists in September?

Bali is planning to welcome foreign tourists again on Friday 11th September. However, depending on the policies of central government in Jakarta, the plan may not be implemented.

“The Minister of Law and Human Rights still has not allowed foreign tourists to enter Indonesia,” said the Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, Putu Astawa. “As long as this regulation has not been revoked, the plan to open Bali on September 11 cannot go ahead.”

In addition, Indonesia is not the only country with travel restrictions. Other foreign countries are also restricting how people can go in or out of the country, which will affect the number of foreign tourists Bali can receive.

Several countries in the world are still to relax travel restrictions for their citizens to travel to other countries. However, the province of Bali is ready to welcome foreign tourists.

“Hotels in Nusu Dua and Sanur are safe and comfortable. If you want a vacation, Bali is ideal and is prepared for self-isolation,” said Putu.

Currently, Bali is only open to local tourists from places in Indonesia and has been open since 31st July.

“The number of tourists coming from Indonesia has increased to around 2,000-2,500 people per day since 31st July.”

Although tourism has increased, health protocols have been intensified in Bali and have been implemented heavily.

