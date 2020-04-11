When we talk about the city of Bandung, we probably instantly think about a quick getaway location, not too far from the capital city, Jakarta. However, Bandung is also a permanent home to many expatriates, giving rise to a lot of international schools in the area.

Here’s a list of the international schools in Bandung:

Bandung Independent School

This school offers a world-class programme for students, basing their curriculum on the International Baccalaureate (IB). BIS provides two offerings, their primary years programme and diploma programme. BIS has students from 23 different states supported by teachers from Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland, Korea, and Indonesia.

Bandung Alliance Intercultural School

Bandung Alliance Intercultural School is a member of the Network of International Christian Schools (NICS), and therefore Christian and biblical perspectives are implemented in their education. BAIS is a non-profit school with an American philosophy that prepares students for entry to English-speaking universities.

Stamford School

Located in a lush green area in Bandung, Stamford School adopts the Cambridge curriculum that will equip students for a globalised and competitive world. Stamford School is also recognised by top universities and employers. Students in Stamford are also able to converse in three different languages, include Mandarin, Bahasa Indonesia, and English, which will benefit them in their future career.

Temasek Independent School

Founded in 2006, TIS offers a preschool education using the Montessori method, and a primary school with a Cambridge based curriculum that prepares students for IGCSE as well as A level examinations. Secondary students will also receive recognised certificates for higher educational opportunities. With an A grade accreditation exercise of BNSP, TIS requires children to participate in problem solving exercise for real world problems.

Bandung Japanese School

BJS is a school for children whose parents are working on diplomatic, business, or educational missions overseas or have plans to continue their study in Japan. This school provides educations at kindergarten level, as well as for primary and junior high students.

Sekolah Mutiara Nusantara

Mutiara Nusantara is an Indonesian Christian school that provides an international curriculum and has been registered with the Indonesian Ministry of Education as a licensed international school. SMN is also a fully authorised International Baccalaureate World School that offers pre-university diplomas for grade 11-12 students. It is also a Cambridge International School offering qualifications in IGCSE, IPS, and IEYC.