Indonesian Students Innovate Electric Vehicles

Indonesian students are making innovations in the development of electric vehicles that are more environmentally friendly. This progress is evident in their increasingly active participation in the international arena.

One of the events that students from various universities participate in is the Shell Eco-marathon. In the event, Indonesian students presented various energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicle innovations.

Dian Andyasuri, the President Director and Country Chair of Shell Indonesia, revealed that in the 10 years of the Shell Eco-marathon, there has been an increase in the number of students involved. There was only four in 2010, whilst now there are 25 educational institutions as of 2020.

He further added that the participation of students from various universities in Indonesia had presented a variety of energy-efficient vehicles that were the result of innovations prioritising energy efficiency. Currently, 80 teams from 45 educational institutions are innovating in this area.

Dadan Kusdiana, the Director-General of New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation noted that the younger generation is an important factor in achieving a reduction in energy consumption each year in Indonesia.

“The participation and achievements of Indonesian students in the Shell Eco-marathon need to be appreciated and supported to prepare young people who are responsive to energy challenges in the future,” as quoted by Bisnis.com.