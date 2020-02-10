Indonesian Architect Builds Corona Hospital

The Foreign Ministry of China, Hua Chuying, has confirmed that the architect of the Corona Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, being constructed for special treatment of novel coronavirus, Huang Xiqiu, is Indonesian.

“He was born in Indonesia and grew up in China, we thank you all for your concern” He said.

Huoshenshan Hospital was designed on 24th January and construction started the next day. After, the internal structure for the rooms and facilities began being installed on 29th January. The installation of all medical facilities, technological machinery, medicines, and the mobilisation of medical equipment started on 1st February.

The doctors communicate via video calls which connect to the public hospital in China, which was installed by the Wuhan Telecom Ltd, in approximately 12 hours.

This is not the first special treatment hospital Huang Xiqiu has built. The first one was a hospital for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Xiaotangshan in Beijing. The Foreign Ministry of China added, “Thank you for your kind attention, I am sure Mr. Huang has fond memories of Indonesia”. He went on to say that he hoped this would maintain the relationship between China and Indonesia for the coming future.

Source: Kompas

Image: China Plus