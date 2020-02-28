Indonesia Pressured to Increase Coronavirus Detection Efforts

There has been a concern amongst Indonesians that so far there has been no cases of coronavirus detected in Indonesia, despite there being outbreaks all over the world.

Though there has been 132 lab tests run, all results have come back negative for coronavirus. Suspected cases in hospitals in Semarang, Batam, and Riau Islands, who all died from similar symptoms as coronavirus were tested and results came back negative.

According to Kariadi General Hospital’s medical and nursing director Agoes Oerip Poerwoko, the patient in Semarang died not because of COVID-19 but because of bronchopneumonia. Similarly, the patient in Batam died because of shortness of breath and fever, however they the hospital claim the patient died due to another illness as the lab test result came back negative.

Diplomats are concerned about how Indonesia is handling cases and the accuracy of all lab tests, through a leaked document that has been going around the community in Jakarta. It was obtained by Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

The report from the Herald warned the government to be more active in conducting detection activities, and that many hospitals do not have proper PPE [personal protective equipment]. It was also said that the transportation is inadequate.

“Inadequate specimen transportation reflects concerns that some of the specimens tested for coronavirus may not have been properly refrigerated in transit,” the report said.

Sugiyono Saputra, a microbiology researcher at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), urged Indonesian Health Authorities to send samples to WHO-appointed referral labs.

Samsuridjal Djauzi, an immunology expert at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, stated that the tests may not all be 100 percent accurate and to test more specimens. Indonesia has only done 132 tests so far, while Singapore and Malaysia already tested for 1000 specimens or more.

Source: The Jakarta Post

Image: Katadata