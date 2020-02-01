Indonesia Citizens on Natuna for Observation

The air base Raden Sadjad in Natuna, Riau Islands, has become a place of observation for Indonesian citizens who will be evacuated from Wuhan, China in light of their potential to carry the novel Coronavirus.

Indonesian citizens from China will undergo transit observation, which is the WHO standard evacuation protocol.

Raden Sadjad Air Base was confirmed as the quarantine location by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Doni Monardo. “Yes. The place is far from settlements,” said Doni.

Doni has asked the public not to worry because the Ministry of Health, the TNI, and other elements had made preparations with strict medical standards.

The Indonesian citizens evacuated from China were confirmed to be in good health. The government has guaranteed that Indonesian citizens returning from China are in good health, and security procedures have been carried out carefully.

Previously, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto, said there were stages that had to be passed by Indonesian citizens who were in Wuhan, China, before being evacuated. These stages were screening and clearing.

“Screening and clearing have been done there. We have ensured that we have bought home healthy people,” said Terawan.

Meanwhile, TNI Commander in Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, has emphasised the selection of Natuna as the location for Indonesian citizen quarantine because it met the necessary criteria. Hadi explained that Natunaa has a military base with hospital with good facilities.

Source: Detik

Image: Tempo