Indonesia Begins First Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Minister of Health, Terawan Agus Putranto, has confirmed that President Joko Widodo will directly observe the first day of the clinical trial process for the COVID-19 vaccine that’s taking place in Bandung on Tuesday 11th August.

“Most importantly, today’s first vaccine test process must comply with health protocols given that the president will immediately inspect it,” said Terawan.

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Padjadjaran University (UNPAD) Setiawan confirmed that the vaccine testing room, located on the second floor of the UNPAD Hospital building, had been sterilised. “The room has been disinfected in accordance with the provisions,” said Setiawan in a written statement.

His team are also ensuring that there are safe working conditions for health workers and clinical trial subjects. All have gone through a PCR test and the results were all negative, therefore they can take part in the first clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This clinical trial is relatively safe because all officers and subjects are tested first. So everyone is tested negative,” Setiawan said.

UNPAD Rector Rina Indiastuti explained that the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial process, which is a collaboration with Bio Farma, is a strategic activity. This clinical trial is one of the government’s efforts to quickly end the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

“Yesterday, the Minister of Health wanted to confirm whether the initial injection would work well. He also saw how the university’s capacity is able to do research and other innovations,” she said.

For UNPAD, the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial is one of a number of tracks towards developing further research and innovation.

Source: Liputan 6 and Kompas