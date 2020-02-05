Indonesia and Singapore Interested in Training Polytechnic Lecturers

President Joko Widodo and President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, have discussed a number of cooperation projects within the education and research sectors, including training polytechnic lecturers, vocational training, and inter-community relations.

The Indonesian Ministry of Industry and the Singaporean Polytechnic are ready to facilitate the programme to train Indonesian polytechnic lecturers using Singaporean teachers, according to President Joko Widodo.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate in Blok 71, a collaborative business block in Indonesia, with one of the university’s business units in Singapore.

Furthermore, the second meeting of the Heads of State also agreed to provide training with the disabled Children’s Development Foundation (YPAC) and the Singapore International Foundation and Singapore Head Service.

“Thank you, President Halimah Yacob, and fellow delegates, for visiting Indonesia. I would expect President Halimah’s next visit to Yogyakarta will run smoothly and successfully,” said President Joko Widodo.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Kabar 24 Bisnis