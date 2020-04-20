Immigration Confirms Coronavirus Entrance Denials

The Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has rejected 239 foreign citizens wishing to enter Indonesia during the coronavirus pandemic. The number covers the dates 6th February to 19th April 2020.

Head of Public Relations and General Affairs Arvin Gumilang said these rejected foreign citizens were denied entry at immigration examination sites (TPI), namely at airports, seaports, and other cross-border posts.

“Most of the rejections occurred at immigration at Soekarno Hatta Airport with 128 people, immigration at Ngurah Rai in Bali rejected 89 people, and immigration at Kualanamu turned away 11 people,” pointed out Arvin.

Of these numbers, Chinese citizens were the most likely to be denied entry, with 89 people with Chinese passports being turned away in this period.

Arvin added that all passengers, both foreigners and locals, must now fill a health alert card and undergo a medical check-up process by the Port Health Office officers. Passengers then enter the immigration inspection area. The process complies with the COVID-19 handling protocol at entrances to Indonesian territory as issued by the President’s Staff office

Passengers are also required to wear masks and wash their hands with soap or hand sanitiser before entering the arrival terminal. “Immigration officers are in the second tier after the Port Health Office at the entrance to Indonesian territory. If the results of the health check result is not good, then the Port Health Office will recommend entry denial,” he explained.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Kompas