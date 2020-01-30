I Love Footpaths

For many, Jakarta is a city of kampung, and in the kampung, roads quickly become winding, one-lane tracks, with a top speed of ten kmh. The road is effectively a shared footpath.

There are much-loved footpaths in neighbourhoods like Sudirman and Kemang, but over 90 percent of neighbourhoods do not have them.

And outside the kampung, roads are not shared. They are ruled by cars and scooters. There is no place for pedestrians.

Here are 30 things you could do if there were more footpaths in Jakarta:

1. Go for a walk, hand-in-hand

2. Flirt

3. Ride a skateboard

4. Explore a neighbourhood

5. Escape from air-conditioning

6. Read menus, peer in windows and choose a restaurant

7. Escape from your co-workers

8. Go on a pub crawl with your friends

9. Listen to a busker

10. Start a revolution

11. Take your dog for a walk

12. Wander randomly from one shop to another

13. Pick someone’s pocket

14. Eat from a food cart

15. Bump into people you know and have a chat

16. Play hop-scotch

17. Smell good things and bad things

18. Eat a dripping ice-cream cone

19. Get drunk and fall over

20. Look at the sky

21. Sell flowers from a bucket

22. Buy a flower for your lover

23. Go for a walk by yourself

24. Sing out loud

25. Beg from passersby

26. Ride a bike

27. Sleep

28. Find a street café and watch the passing parade

29. Smoke a cigarette

30. Nothing

Of course, if you really want to, you can do many of these things at your local mall.

But that is just saying swimming in a hotel pool is like swimming in the Indian Ocean.

This bule is on a mission to discover Jakarta’s best footpaths: please send your nominations to Instagram @indonesiaexpat or Facebook on Indonesia Expat for the best recommendations!

We all know it is not the same thing at all.