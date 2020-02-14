Hundreds of Indonesian Citizens Returned from China to Be Fully Repatriated

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, plans to lead the repatriation of 238 Indonesian citizens who have been quarantined on Natuna, Riau Islands on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Hundreds of Indonesian citizens have completed the observation period for two weeks after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, in relation to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Observations for two weeks were carried out in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) provisions.

“The repatriation will be held on Saturday 15th February 2020, with the release being led by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture accompanied by the Minister of Health, Head of BNPB, Natuna Regent, and other regional officials,” said Minister of Health, Terawan Agus Putranto.

Hundreds of Indonesian citizens are planned to be flown to Jakarta on Saturday afternoon. Upon their arrival in Jakarta, their repatriation will be carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs, BNPB, and the TNI under the coordination of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture.

Furthermore, Terawan said, the observation period of the Indonesian citizens from Wuhan will end on Saturday at 12.00 WIB, provided that none of them showed any symptoms and signs related to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health will provide a health certificate to all residents who were observed and the support team on Saturday 15th February 2020 as long as they do not show symptoms and signs related to Coronavirus Disease,” he said.

Terawan also expressed his gratitude and highest appreciation to all parties who supported the evacuation and observation of hundreds of Indonesian citizens from Wuhan, China.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Antaranews