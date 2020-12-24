Guide to Christmas Worship and Celebration During Pandemic

The Ministry of Religion has issued guidelines for organising worship activities and Christmas celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines are contained in the circular letter of the Minister of Religion Number SE. 23 of 2020.

The implementation of these guidelines is expected to minimise the risk of mass crowds forming whilst still allowing for spirituality activities.

Christmas services and celebrations should be carried out simply and without exaggeration with emphasis more on communion among family. Worship and Christmas celebrations, apart from being held in congregation or collectively in a house of worship, are also to be broadcasted online with the rituals of worship that have been prepared by the management of the house of worship. The number of people who can participate in congregational or collective prayer activities and Christmas celebrations shall not exceed 50 percent of the capacity of the house of worship. House of Worship Managers Obligations: Prepare officers to carry out and supervise the implementation of health protocols in places of worship. Carry out regular cleaning and disinfection in the area of the house of worship. Limit doors or routes in and out of places of worship in order to facilitate the implementation and supervision of health protocols. Provide hand washing, soap, and/or hand sanitiser facilities at entrances and exits of places of worship. Provide a temperature checking device at the entrance for all users of places of worship.

If a user of a house of worship is found with a temperature over 37.5 C (two checks at five-minute intervals), they are not allowed to enter the house of worship.