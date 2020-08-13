GrabWheels Returns to Jakarta

Grab Indonesia’s electrical scooter rental service, GrabWheels, has returned to the Jakarta area.

Previously, GrabWheels was asked to cease operations as there were no legal frameworks regarding the electrical scooters.

The Ministry of Transportation has issued regulation number 45, concerning certain vehicles using electric motors. The regulation was issued to ensure the safety of users and the wider community.

According to Budi Karya Sumadi, The Minister of Transportation, GrabWheels can be an alternative solution for safe and healthy transportation amid the pandemic and can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The relaunch of GrabWheels can be an alternative solution to transportation that can help people continue their activities, impact the movement of the economy, and maintain social distancing,” he said, at the inauguration of the GrabWheels’ re-launch on Thursday 13th August.

The former President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II also noted that GrabWheels operations can help Indonesia reduce carbon emissions.

Budi also requested that Grab Indonesia work with the Directorate General of Land Transportation, Polda Metro Jaya, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Transport Agency, and related stakeholders to provide strict supervision of the service.

“We all have to urge and remind users to adhere to traffic rules, especially in the DKI area,” he said.

Source: Kompas