Garuda Indonesia Premium City Check-in at Hutan Kota by Plataran

The Garuda Indonesia Premium City Check-in in Hutan Kota by Plataran is planned to be ready to serve on 25 June 2020.

It is located strategically to Soekarno-Hatta airport, has its own Rapid and Swab Test facilities, waiting rooms, as well as exquisite dining experience served by Plataran.

Moreover, passengers will find premium facilities for Garuda Indonesia flight check-in. They can get a boarding pass and ensure to have the required documents as a condition of the flight following their destination. Then, passengers can get special services at the airport by the Garuda Indonesia Team, including luggage handling.

IMTB founder Dr Ivan Sini said that the current domestic tourism activities must be integrated with security and comfort systems related to strong medical protocols.

“IMTB actively invites health institutions and tourism actors to jointly improve the image of health services, from and for Indonesians and reduce medical tourism spending abroad,” said Dr Ivan.

Meanwhile, CEO of Plataran Indonesia Yozua Makes said that the Indonesia Destinasiku Program and Garuda Indonesia Premium City Check-in by Plataran are visionary works with state-owned and private supporters who proactively responded to the pandemic and the country’s economy.

“By focusing more on the domestic market, especially domestic tourists as the backbone, we hope that the national economy in the tourism and aviation sectors can elevate,” Yozua said.

Director of Garuda Indonesia Business and Information Technology Development Services, Ade R. Susardi, ensured health protocols have been consulted with the IMTB and the usage of masks and hand gloves will be used by the airline’s pilots and cabin crews.

“Indonesia Destinasiku” (Indonesia My Destination) is a new normal program which was launched in February 2020 that prioritises the domestic market as a form of support to the Indonesian economy, especially facing a potential economic crisis as a result of a trade war and followed by the coronavirus pandemic. It is driven by several supporting companies as well as the IMTB (Indonesian Medical Tourism Board) in partnership with Bunda Group Hospital and Diagnostos Laboratory.