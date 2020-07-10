French Tourist Sexually Abused 305 Indonesian Children

A French citizen, Francois Abello Camille, 65, has been visiting Indonesia regularly since 2015 and in that time has abused over 300 Indonesia women, it is alleged.

“That’s the data we got from immigration, he’s been entering Indonesia since 2015 using a tourist visa,” said Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector General Nana Sudjana. Francois’ visa had expired but he stayed in the country on an emergency stay permit, issued due to the pandemic.

“In the last three months since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has moved hotels,” Nana said. He noted that Francois is unemployed, yet he had still been book hotels and paying to abuse underage children. Nana didn’t specify the financial means of this child predator.

According to Nana, exploitation and sexual acts of the paedophile were carried out alone. The police did not find evidence of the involvement of others in Francois’ depraved actions.

“There are 305 victims, he did it by himself,” Nana confirmed.

Sub-Directorate of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Unit 5 Jakarta Metropolitan Police arrested Francois at the Prinsen Park Hotel in Mangga Besar, West Jakarta, in June 2020. He was caught red-handed while half-naked in a hotel room with two minors who were also naked.

The foreign national is suspected of exploiting children economically and sexually. He allegedly used child sexual grooming methods; approaching the victim to form an emotional attachment with the ultimate goal of sexual relations.

Out of 305 victims, only 17 children have been identified by the police. Children who are victims of abuse are given Rp250,000-1 million.

The French citizen has now been detained at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police. He has been charged under article 81 junto 76D of law number 17 of 2016 concerning the protection of children with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum fine of Rp5 billion.

He has also been charged under article 81 paragraph 5 juncto 76D of law number 1 of 2016 which carries the threat of capital punishment, life imprisonment, or a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years. He is also threatened with chemical castration.

Source: Medcom