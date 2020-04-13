Foreign Visitors Insist on Surfing in Bali

The Government of Klungkung Regency in Bali has temporarily shut down the tourist attractions in the area to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, there are still foreign citizens desperate to surf at the beach.

Head of Municipal Police and Firefighters of Klungkung, Putu Suarta, said reports have been received that there were 10 foreign citizens who surfed at Watu Klotok Beach on Saturday 11th April 2020. Then on Sunday, seven more foreign citizens went surfing at Batu Tumpeng Beach.

These foreign citizens were reportedly from Australia and Morocco. They were spoken with and informed about the closed tourist attractions in the area before being asked to return to their accommodation.

Dual-language prohibition signs have been installed now in order to prevent this incident from repeating itself.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, has issued a governor instruction number 8551 year 2020 regarding the strengthening of prevention and handling of coronavirus in Bali.

The second point of the instruction reinforces the restriction of activities of crowds at tourist attractions, namely by closing the operations of attractions and nightlife, eliminating crowds and entertainment, including Tajen, and eliminating other activities involving mass gatherings.

Source: Kompas

Image: Travel and Surf