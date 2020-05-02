Flooding in Aceh Villages

Heavy rains that hit Aceh and West Aceh have caused flooding in a number of areas. The overflowing Meureubo River caused flooding in 11 villages in three sub-districts in West Aceh Regency.

“Due to the high intensity rain, the Meuruebo River water began to overflow into residential areas,” said the staff of the Aceh Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBA), Haslinda Juwita.

11 villages have been flooded, namely Alue Tampak Village, Pasie Jambu, Padang Mancang, Keude Aron, Kaway XVI District, Ceukok Marek Village, Blang Berandang, Leuhan, Gampa, Johan Pahlawan District, Pasie Masjid Village, Pasi Pinang, Aceh Pasie Village, and Meureubo District.

Three villages in Tripa Makmur Subdistrict, Nagan Raya Regency, Aceh Province were flooded up to a height of 30 centimetres, those were Ujong Krueng Village, Neubok Yee Village, and Pasi Keubeu Dom, Tripa Makmur District, Nagan Raya District. Rain also caused landslides on the road connecting the district in the Nagan Raya – Central Aceh crossing.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Antara Foto, Sylfa Yullnnas