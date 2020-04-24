Flights, Ships, and Train Services Halted Across Indonesia

Friday 24th April is the start of Idul Fitr, and homecoming, or mudik, activities have been banned across Indonesia. Due to the increasing transmission of coronavirus in Jakarta and other cities in the country, the Ministry of Transportation has decided to prohibit commercial flights, passenger ships, and long-distance train services.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Closes Commercial Flights until 1 st June 2020

PT Angkasa Pura II has announced that Soekarno-Hatta Airport (CGK) has terminated the majority of its operations from 24th April until 1st June 2020. The airport won’t serve scheduled or unscheduled commercial aviation operations for public passengers to all domestic and international routes.

Senior Manager of Branch Communication and Legal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (PT Angkasa Pura II), Febri Toga Simatupang, stated that Soekarno-Hatta airport isn’t entirely closed.

“Starting this Friday from midnight, Soekarno-Hatta Airport will only serve cargo and special flight transportations, including the transport of medical and logistic services,” said Febri.

Terminals one, two, and three of Soekarno-Hatta Airport are closed to the public and will not be serving passengers. Special flights are still permitted, such as those for the leaders of the Indonesian higher institutions and guests or representatives of state and international organisations.

“Repatriation of foreign citizens or the return of Indonesians are also still served, as well as relating to law enforcement and emergency services of aviation officers,” added Febri. All service users or passengers who have purchased a ticket are urged to contact relevant airlines for a refund or to reschedule.

Passenger Ships Prohibited until 8 th June 2020

The government has also suspended all passenger ships in Indonesia, as of Friday 24th April 2020 at midnight, until 8th June 2020.

According to the Director General of Sea Transportation Ministry of Transportation, Agus H. Purnomo, any passenger ship that serves the return of migrant workers and citizens from abroad are excluded from this rule. “This includes the return of Indonesian crew ship members from abroad, cruise ships, and commercial vessels of both foreign and domestic companies,” said Agus.

He also stated that people on an island who want to shop in a big city using their boats, or fishermen who want to sail, are still permitted.

Long Distance Trains Stop Operations until 31 st May 2020

The Ministry of Transportation has also cancelled all train journeys from and to Jabodetabek, from 24th April until 31st May 2020.

“Booked tickets have to be completely refunded,” said Director General of Railways at the Ministry of Transportation, Zulfikri.

He asserted that the carriage of freight will operate as normal. In addition, KRL Jabodetabek continues to operate in accordance with the provision of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

Source: Tempo and CNBC Indonesia

Image: Warta Ekonomi (airplane), Tribun News (train), and Tirto (passenger ship).