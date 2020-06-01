Flight Restrictions Across Indonesia Extended to 7 June

Flight restrictions at all airports managed by PT Angkasa Pura (AP) II have been extended until 7th June 2020. Affected airports include Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten and Halim Perdakusuma Jakarta.

The extension is in accordance with the Circular Letter from the Task Force for the COVID-19 Handling Acceleration Number 05/2020, which extends the validity period of travel restrictions related to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II Muhammad Awaluddin said that the decision was also followed up with a decree of the Minister of Transportation No. KM 116 in 2020 and a circular letter from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation No. 37/2020.

“Flight restrictions are still imposed at PT Angkasa Pura II airports until 7th June 2020, in the sense that domestic aircraft passengers must meet a number of requirements and complete various documents [to be able to fly],” Awaluddin said.

The restrictions mean that only prospective passengers working in excluded sectors may fly, with exceptions applying to those working in government or private institutions, which carry out accelerating services for handling COVID-19 defense, security, and public order; health; basic needs; support for basic services; and important economic service functions; patients who need emergency health services; or travel for people whose family are seriously ill or dying.

In addition, Indonesian migrant workers who will return to their area of ??origin are also allowed to travel on domestic routes with a number of requirements needing to be met. Awalludin said those who want to use aviation services must have a number of documents such as a letter of assignment, negative PCR results for COVID-19, an identity card, and so on.

In addition to Soekarno Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, AP II manages 17 other airports:

Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport, Palembang

Kualanamu International Airport, Deli Serdang

Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport, Pekanbaru

Silangit Airport, North Tapanuli

Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport, Tanjung Pinang

Supadio Airport, Pontianak

Banyuwangi Airport

Radin Inten II Airport, Lampung

Husein Sastranegara Airport, Bandung

Depati Amir Airport, Pangkalpinang

Sultan Thaha Airport, Jambi

Source: Kompas

Image: Okezone