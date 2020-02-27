Friday, 28 February 2020

Fire at Thamrin City Mall

The ground floor of Thamrin City Mall in Central Jakarta has been on fire this morning, Thursday 27th February 2020.

Chief of public relations of Polda Metro Jaya Kombes, Yusri Yunus, said the fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in one of the traders’ stalls on the ground floor. “The origin of the fire is suspected to be due to a shorted power cord of one of the clothing dealers, ” said Yusri.

Yusri explained that the fire wasextinguished with sprinklers that were handled by the fire department and security personnel of the shopping centre. Head of Police at Metro Tanah Abang, AKBP Raden Muhammad Jauhari, said the fire at a Muslim clothes shop had lead to the loss of approximately Rp20million.

No casualties were reported at the scene.

 

Source: Tribun News

Image: Kompas

See: Massive Fire Burns Bintang Supermarket in Seminyak

>

