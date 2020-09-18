Family Unification Visa Available for Mixed Marriage Couples

The Indonesian government, through the Directorate General of Immigration, has announced that it has opened an offshore visa service for foreigners with Indonesian spouses or those with the aim of reuniting with their family.

The visa available for those with an Indonesian husband or wife is a C317 limited stay visa.

“I’m very happy because I’ve tried various ways to bring my husband back,” said Krisna Widitya Putri, and Indonesian woman who lives in Bali but is separated from her husband. He lives in England, but due to the temporary prohibition of foreign citizens from entering Indonesian territory by the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been able to return to Bali.

Head of Public Relations and General Affairs of the Directorate General of Immigration, Arvin Gumilang, said that the reopening of visa applications for foreigners married to Indonesians was carried out on humanitarian grounds.

“This is for when the husband or wife is outside, or the child wants to meet their parents. On that basis, there are more humanitarian problems, this is family relations so that later our policies that are too rigid will eventually lead to several core family problems,” said Arvin.

Even so, Arvin said that prior to the announcement of the family unification visa, foreigners of mixed marriages were actually allowed to enter Indonesia, as long as they had a limited stay permit.

“So the problem is that they did not (have a limited stay permit), due to the coincidence of the issuance of Ministerial Regulation No. 11 of 2020, which restricts foreigners from entering Indonesia, they are affected. Finally, now we allow them to return directly to apply for a limited stay visa if they have an Indonesian spouse,” he added.

Who can apply for a C 317 Visa?

As noted on the official Instagram account of the Directorate General of Immigration, the limited stay visa for family unification, index 317, can be submitted by those who fall into several categories, namely: those who are married to Indonesian citizens, legitimate children of Indonesian parents and foreigners, children of foreigners who are married to Indonesian citizens and are under 18 years old and unmarried, those whose wife or husband has an ITAS or ITAP (limited stay permit or permanent stay permit), and legal children of foreigners holding an ITAS or ITAP and are under 18 years and not yet married.

In addition to meeting the formal requirements, “at the time of submission, letters must also be completed stating that he or she is healthy, free from COVID-19, and then follow the health protocols and procedures upon arrival,” said Arvin.

All applications are made online via the visa-online.imigration.go.id website.

Source: DW