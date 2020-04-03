Families in South Jakarta Received 1,000 Home Sanitation Kits from JIS and AGP

Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) is proud to support the Indonesian government in its response to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The school-wide service arm of JIS, called JIS Peduli, partnered with the newly formed Artha Graha Peduli (AGP) COVID-19 Response Centre to provide 1,000 home-care sanitation kits to families living around the school in South Jakarta.

Each kit contained soap, hand soap, floor cleaner, hand sanitiser, tissue, wet tissue, masks, gloves, a bucket, as well as a booklet titled “The Primary Guide to Keeping You Healthy During the Fight Against COVID-19” (Kit Utama Peduli Kesehatan Anda Dalam Melawan COVID-19) that outlines basic protocols and ways for families to protect themselves against the coronavirus during self-isolation.

“While I had heard about the resilience of the Indonesian people, it is unfolding before my eyes that in a time of grave crisis, people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, and religions have come together to support a cause as one entity. With the COVID-19 Response Centre and the coordinated efforts of all involved, we will do our best to help keep people healthy now, and look to the new normal when this situation passes,” said JIS Head of School, Dr. Tarek Razik, Ed.D.

Phil Rickard, co-founder of the Artha Graha Peduli COVID-19 Response Centre and a JIS alumnus, believes in the Indonesian principle of working together, otherwise known as gotong royong.

“Even though we may be physically apart, our sense of working together has never been stronger. Artha Graha Perduli and our COVID-19 Response Centre created these COVID-19 home sanitation kits in coordination with JIS Peduli as a way of slowing the spread of the virus with the right products and globally recognised best practices. Coming together as a community we will defeat this virus — for the good of Indonesia and the world,” asserted Rickard.

Other JIS alumni involved in the initiative are Rickard (class of 1988), Kurt Kaler (class of 1989), Danau Tanu (class of 1994), Yanti Ardie (class of 1994), Derice Sumantri (class of 1997), Richard Olsen (class of 2002), Bianca Vega (class of 2010), and Kiran Sarensa (class of 2012), who offered their support to Indonesia and the communities surrounding the school.

Recipients of the home-care kits included families living on or near Jl. Batong, Jl. Daha, Jl. Salak Putih, and Jl. Anggrek in South Jakarta, as well as employees of Sodexo Indonesia, PT Sinar Jernih Sarana, Blue Bird Group, and Wiragarda — all of whom are part of the larger JIS community.

Razik and Rickard were joined by AGP and Artha Graha Network Founder Tomy Winata on Wednesday 1st April 2020 as they handed over the home-care sanitation kits to Cilandak Barat Neighborhood Unit (RW) 001 Head H. Hanapi M.Pd, Sodexo Indonesia Food Service Manger Adam Raklis, PT Sinar Jernih Sarana General Manager Deddy Harmali, and Blue Bird Group Director Ir. Sigit Priawan Djokosoetono.