Extraordinary New Normal Events Ready in Bali International Convention Centre

The extensive MICE repertoire of Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) has elevated the hygiene and safety standards to bring fresh excitement to the meeting, incentive, conference, and exhibition market.

As an unrivalled venue for global summits attended by heads of state, high-end corporate gatherings, business meetings, board meetings, small-scale presentations, social events, and weddings, this leading MICE venue in Bali now adapts to virtual site inspections, high-tech event technology and thorough, frequent cleaning and sanitizing, as well as making the most of its 10,000 sqm of space with redefined meeting setups.

Social-distancing setups include theatre, classroom, boardroom, seminar and cluster style, any of which can be adapted to suit guests’ specific needs in up to 26 meeting rooms, 2,700 sqm of exhibition space, the ballroom and auditorium. Enhanced virtual meetings can also be arranged using high-tech facilities. Outdoor venues are also available, including the beachfront Temple Garden.

BICC’s renowned catering has also been. Coffee break, lunch/ or dinner options such as grab and go, individually portioned and wrapped food, semi-buffet, bento box and plated dishes, from BICC’s catering have all been reviewed and renewed.

