Extended Large Scale Social Restrictions in Bodebek

West Java’s Governor, Ridwan Kamil has stated that large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in the city and regency of Bogor, Depok city, and the city and district of Bekasi (Bodebek) will be extended.

“The Bodebek PSBB will be extended in the next 14 days, starting on Wednesday, it has been decided,” said Ridwan Kamil.

According to Ridwan, there has been a decrease in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks in Depok and Bandung. However, an increase in cases has occurred in Bekasi.

“So this news is the highlight; PSBB in Bodebek was successful, especially in three regions. It means that PSBB is considered good and has succeeded in suppressing the spread of Covid-19,” Ridwan Kamil said.

In addition, the West Java Provincial Government will evaluate the social restrictions in Bandung Raya, which have only been in place for a week. According to him, the decision to extend the restrictions in Bandung Raya will be decided next week.

Previously, Ridwan Kamil officially announced large-scale social distancing in Bandung areas including Kota Bandung, Cimahi, West Bandung district, and Sumedang district.

Source: Kompas

Image: Pikiran Rakyat