Eight Places to Spend a very Unusual Valentine’s Day in Bali

Love is all we need, with or without romantic dinners! Where else but Bali would you want to be to have the best Valentine experience in Indonesia?

Here is a selection of trendy and unusual places where you could spend the best ever Valentine’s Day with the love of your life.

Om Ham Tantric Yoga Retreat for Couples

This could be the best idea for a Valentine break! Sure, it lasts three days and two nights but who cares when you’re in love? Just take a few days off from your routine to enjoy a yoga retreat centred on the wellness of your relationship. Engaging in yoga sessions with your partner will improve everything in your relationship by strengthening trust, communication, and also your sex life. Why miss out on such an opportunity when you know the stay will bring you lots of fun and better health? The stay at Om Ham Resort, in the lush surroundings of Ubud, is called the “Honeymoon Package.” This Tantra and Kundalini Yoga retreat offers beautiful accommodation, re-energising spa therapies, meditation instructors, meals, and a tour of Ubud.

Address: Jl. Tirta Tawar, Tenggalang

Contact: (+62361) 9000 352

Website: www.omhamretreat.com

Glamping or Glamourous Camping in Ubud

Never heard of glamping before? This is, in fact, a fresh trend in hospitality. Before, camping was mostly for adventurers but that’s not the case anymore with glamping. It looks like a normal camping trip, but with all the amenities and comforts of a hotel. Set in Ubud, Sandat Glamping Tents is actually the right place for couples looking for an opulent getaway on Valentine’s Day. Glamorous relaxation, surrounded by rice fields in a resort designed to look natural but also luxurious. A romantic candlelight dinner with wine under the stars is, of course, part of the deal during this day for lovers! You’ll have all this and more at Sandat Glamping Tents, not to mention your beautiful luxury tent is equipped with a private pool.

Address: Jl. Subak Sala, Banjar Sala, Ubud

Contact: +62 821 4408 1998

Email: sandatglamping@gmail.com

Wedding Proposal in a Helicopter

One step further into debauched luxury is to propose to your loved one in a chopper on Valentine’s Day. Fly the skies of the Island of the Gods – turned Island of Love – while exploring the scenery from above in an Airbus Eurocopter B2, operated by Bali Adventure Sky Tour. Fly above Kintamani Volcano, Uluwatu Temple, Bedugul Lake, Kuta Beach, and Tanah Lot Temple while holding hands with your beloved. Every year, Bali Adventure Sky Tour, a regular operator of helicopters in Bali, organises trips for Valentine’s Day or at any time of the year where couples have romantic, in-flight marriage proposals or wedding flights, as they call it. But be careful, don’t drop the ring from up there!

Address: Jl. By Pass, Pesanggrahan, Denpasar

Contact: (+62361) 721 480

Email: info@masonadventures.com

Strike It Lucky at Finn’s

Let’s come back down to earth now and opt for a more grounded activity like bowling. Go ahead and bowl on your date for Valentine’s Day with a night of fun at Strike Bowling, Finn’s Recreation Club. You won’t need to break the bank and it works for people of all walks of life. Last year, they offered a special Valentine’s package including one hour of bowling, shoe rental, two soft drinks, a heart-shaped Margherita pizza, and Valentine’s chocolate cake for two. It’s an ideal date for couples of any age, although those in their 60s might get nostalgic as they enjoy it more and remember their youth in the time of classic rock ‘n roll. With all the hallmarks of a date to remember, you can bet youngsters will enjoy it too, as it’s something so cool and vintage.

Price: Rp250,000 per couple

Contacts: +62 (361) 848 3939 | info@strikebali.com | http://strikebali.com/

Address: Jalan Raya Berawa, Canggu

Rafting Brunch at Sthala, Ubud

We all know rafting is a fun activity to do when in Bali. We also all know that brunch is a common thing on the menu on this island of party-goers. Inevitably, somebody had the unnatural idea of mixing the two activities in one. Nowadays, there are brunches and lots more brunches. No, brunches are not all the same anymore. Discover this unique brunch experience, surrounded by the lush banks of the Wos River right at Sthala, near Lodtunduh village, where you can set out for an amazing experience of brunching and rafting at the same time. Don’t worry, they won’t take you to the rapids, especially on a Valentine’s Day outing! You’ll safely enjoy the thrill of brunching like no one else in a beautiful floating raft while indulging in steak sandwiches, fresh prawns, cheese quiches, and their choice of yummy desserts.

Price: From Rp1.500 for 2 people per raft

Duration: Two hours from 11:30am-1:30pm

Address: Jalan A.A Gede Rai Mawang Kelod, Lodtunduh, Ubud

Contact: +62 361 301 8700

Mystic Spa in a Campuhan Cave, Ubud

When in Bali, you should go mystic at least once in your life. After all, niskala is never far away for those who can look. Bring the love of your life for a treatment in natural settings on Valentine’s Day. Try the magical spa setting of a Campuhan cave, one of the most beautiful secret locations in Ubud, at the Tjampuhan Hotel. The place is positioned at the foot of a valley and made of several semi-open treatment pavilions along with an extraordinary hot and cold spring water jacuzzi, created within an elaborately carved mythical stone grotto. Yes, the spa is dedicated to the healing properties of the water, and has sourced a collection of traditional Balinese healing and beauty treatments. Connect with the benefits of Balinese nature in an intriguing, spectacular cavern!

Price: Rp960,000 per couple (all facilities of the spa for half a day, including a one-hour body massage, body scrub, yoghurt rub, and flower bath)

Address: Hotel Tjampuhan Spa, Jl. Raya Campuhan, Ubud

Contact: +62 361 975368

Instagrammable Swing over Buyan Lake, Bedugul

Millennials, this one’s for you. Try this giant swing over the treetops and water at Puncak Danau Buyan Wanagiri, in the cool and scenic mountain region of Bedugul. Challenge yourself at this huge swing hanging from a massive, sturdy tree that takes you right into the sky over Buyan Lake. If you are light enough, the two of you can go on it. This is the perfect Instagrammable thrill session for you on Valentine’s Day. But if you are feeling less daring, simply chill and capture the moment at this bamboo lookout spot right beside the swing. You’ll also come by a giant Instagrammable bird’s nest just five minutes away, spectacular and ready-made for a fabulous post.

Entrance Fee: Rp25,000 per person

Address: Located along the road to Gobleg, near Pancasari

Opening hours: 7am-7pm

Bali Bhayangkara Valentine Run 2020, Sanur

What if for you, the best way to express your mutual love is to do sports together? Perhaps it’s running? The Bali Bhayangkara Valentine Run is more than a race, but is intended “to invoke the feeling of happiness which triggers the brain to release endorphins, the chemicals in the brain that produce the feeling of euphoria and improve the positive mood. This reaction can help to reduce the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression,” states the local Bali police organising this sports event. Okay, but does it make your love grow bigger at each step? They don’t mention that but call this Valentine event “run with your heart” and sure, you’ll definitely do that!

Three categories: 5K, 10K, and 14K

Address: Pantai Mertasari, Sanur, Denpasar

Info and registration: https://bhayangkarabali.com/en/