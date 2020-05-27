East Nusa Tenggara Ready for Tourists from Mid-June

The government of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) has announced it’s ready to open its leading tourist destinations starting 15th June 2020, valid both for foreign and domestic tourists.

The Head of Public Relations and Protocol Bureau of East Nusa Tenggara Province, Marius Ardu Jelamu, explained that the provincial and district governments in NTT have agreed to open all tourism access to support the economic development of the community and tourism businesses in NTT.

The tourist destination will open after the NTT government reactivates development activities and government services throughout NTT on 15th June 2020. The NTT government previously closed all transportation access to a number of tourist destinations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Now, based on a meeting that was attended by a number of members of the NTT Provincial Muspida, it has been agreed that all the leading tourist destinations in the island-based province will be re-opened for tourists to visit.

Some of the leading destinations in the province include Komodo island in West Manggarai Regency, Wae Rebo in Manggarai Regency, and the islands of Sumba, Alor, Rote Ndao, and Sabu Raijua.

The NTT provincial government hopes that regency and city governments that are home to leading tourist spots are able to anticipate the increase in tourist arrivals after the opening. “The district government, which has many tourist destinations which have been visited by tourists, has begun to anticipate an increase in the flow of tourist visits because it is certain that there will be many tourists visiting this area,” Marius said.

Source: Kompas