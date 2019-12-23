Dutch Citizen Confesses to Murder in Banyuwangi

A middle-aged woman has been killed in a room belonging to a Dutch citizen in Kalipuro District, Banyuwangi.

The victim has been named as Nur Hofiani, aged 42, and a resident of Panderejo, Banyuwangi Regency. The police has detained the homeowner.

The Dutch man has been identified by the initials HT, 56, and has been detained by Banyuwangi Police. HT is being held on suspicion of the murder of Nur Hofiani.

“We have secured the alleged perpetrators,” AKP M. Solikhin from Banyuwangi Police said on Monday 23rd December.

The murder allegedly occurred early Monday morning. The victim’s body was in a supine position in one of the rooms of the house. The victim was immediately taken to the mortuary at Blambangan Hospital.

The incident was uncovered when HT asked for the help of neighbours to be takeno Blambangan Hospital. On the way, HT is said to have admitted to the murder. This information was immediately conveyed to the police who then went to Blambangan Hospital. The perpetrator immediately confessed to what he did.

After securing the perpetrator, the police attended the crime scene. The suspect’s house was immediately put under Police codon.

According to information from residents, the victim came to the house around midnight. HT apparently often brought women from outside to his house. Residents confirmed the woman was not HT’s wife.

“It’s normal for HT to bring women to house at night. Come straight into the house,” Safari, a neighbor of HT said.

Source: Detik

Image: Liputan6