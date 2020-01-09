Discover the mysterious Sumba Island in Indonesia

Do you want to witness the sheer beauty of a mysterious island overlooking the azure blue of the Indian Ocean?

Sumba, Indonesia awaits your arrival! With over 11,000km2 land area of unexplored beauty, this island has not yet been destroyed by irresponsible tourism and remains pristine and worth exploring! Sumba is located in Southern Indonesia and is amongst the string of the many islands that make Indonesia a the biggest archipelagic paradise. It is mysterious, it is untouched and has a lot to offer for all those who dare to explore its vast beauty.

Sumba Island, although only an hour away from the world-famous Bali, is far from it. Its rugged topography contains sandy beaches, stunning coastlines and towering forests inhabited by exotic species and wildlife that has yet to go extinct. This island is truly rising as an eco-friendly island, and its preserved beauty is something to be cherished.

Local Culture and Traditions

The fascinating lifestyle and culture of the Sumbanese people add beauty to this island. Its cultural integrity has remained safeguarded, thanks to Sumba being preserved from the masses. The local festivals such as Pasola, Marapu ceremonies honouring ancestral spirits and deities, the awe-inspiring megalithic structures of stones stacked on top of one another paying homage to the dead, powerful clans that still control the region are what make this island worth visiting! The true speciality of the Sumbanese people is their hand-woven Ikat textiles that have a flawless and unique technique involving stages of threads being dyed multiples times and being woven into intricate patterns that are unique to various clans. The bodies of powerful men are wrapped in these Ikat garments; people adorn them during rituals and ceremonies and are a real Sumbanese asset!

When to visit Sumba and what to explore

Planning a trip to this heaven on earth? Your best bet is to travel between May and Jun; the dry season that witnesses the lush green valleys and landscape. The average temperature of the region is around 27-36 degrees Celsius with the nights chillier. Tourists will find themselves surprised at the number of activities and places to explore in each regency of this island. Start with the West Sumba Regency and be sure to visit the oh-so stunning Nihi Resort; an unforgettable 5-star eco-resort that has won many accolades for its luxurious setting. Want to explore the gorgeous coastlines? Hit the Bawana beach and lay down as you stare at the incredible sunset views and feel your soul relax to the sound of the waves hitting the shore. Those interested in the local culture must walk through the traditional villages with cone-shaped houses, unique Ikat textiles and traditions preserved in time. The region is beautified by various waterfalls such as the Tangeddu Waterfall in East Regency, the Lapopu waterfall in Manupeu Tanah Daru National Park area, and countless others that flow like a liquid diamond and offer mesmerizing views.

Preserved Wildlife

Walk through the thick forests towering the skies with their canopies offering you solace and witness over 200 species of birds, an incredible variety of Flora and Fauna is still preserved in this low-density population island and herds of wild horses roam freely in the unique Sumba island savannah, a rare spectacle worth experiencing from the back of a 4×4 as special island safari trip.

Conclusion

When compared to more developed islands like Bali, Lombok and Flores, it is clear to see the potential returns to be made on Sumba. Sumba’s real estate is a fraction of the cost but prices are increasing quickly.

Part of Sumba’s charm is that it is still developing as a destination. The unspoilt nature of the island adds to its rustic charm. Tourists can still find genuine adventure and authentic cultural experiences which are increasingly rare in the modern era of pre-packaged tours and holidays.

The key focus, if Sumba is to continue its successful upward trend, should be on development done in the right way. Much of Sumba’s charm comes from its untouched natural beauty and authentic cultural heritage. If this is lost, the development of the island will have been a failure.

Original link source: https://invest-islands.com/guide-discover-sumba-island-indonesia/