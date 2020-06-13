Discover Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention’s New Villas 

Experience the brand new villas dedicated to the perfect setting for quality enjoyment at Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention.

Guests may indulge with all the wonders, health benefits, and fresh cool air from its elevated position of 600 metre above sea level. Be in awe with the panoramic views that sweep across the three West Java’s majestic mountains: The Pangrango, Salak, and Geulis.

The 21 newly launched villas are elegantly designed with subtle, Indonesian-touch ornaments and furniture craftsmanship and artwork from Indonesian artists. Their refined and stylish tones are relaxingly outlined. The delicate traditional sophistication is beautified through elements of wooden furnishings, comfortable furniture and a spacious balcony overlooking two hectares of paddy fields and a lush garden.

Vimala Studio, offering the most essential in size (70 m2), is the perfect choice for couples seeking seclusion to relax with a view of tropical paradise. In a two-bedroom villa, families on holiday with children get the space they need for a serene stay. And it’s also great for friends travelling together, with its size of 152 m2.

When privacy and space are of the essence, a three-bedroom villa (215 m2) is an excellent choice as the perfect home-away-from-home. At one end of this 5-star resort – between ponds, gardens and rice paddies – the Presidential Villa is the largest and most luxurious accommodation with its bold design, vibrant colours, and contemporary touches filling in this 473 m2 of fabulous space.

Outline and Comfort

Enclaved with reminiscent of a luxurious residence to ensure the utmost comfort, all villas are furnished with spacious bedrooms with a king, queen, and two twin beds along with superb marble bathrooms with a bathtub and rain shower. Guests will find 60-inch LED Smart TV displaying entertainment in all languages, high-speed WiFi, and a minibar that is kept stocked with complimentary refreshments too.

Sun-drenched decks at the three-bedroom and Presidential villas will be the ultimate heavenly holiday experience. Guests can laze by the side of the private swimming pool in tranquil natural surroundings, bordering paddy fields and gardens overlooking misty mountain views. Shared with family and friends or reserved for a romantic getaway, these villas make any stay in Ciawi, Bogor exceptional.

Exclusive Services and Immersive Resort Facilities

The resort welcomes guests at Villa Reception located at the main building. Evoking ambience of calm and serenity are naturally sensed at this facility because the resort is designed to fully pamper guests seeking unaltered escape.

A 24-hour Butler Service, an exclusive invitation for Afternoon Tea and pre-dinner mocktails at Panorama and the private entrance to enter and exit the villas will spoil guests to embrace the extraordinary features the resort offers.

Nestled within the pristine 14-hectare land and landscape contours, “Activities & Entertainment” programs for guests of all ages are available. A 3 km in-hotel jogging track with five outdoor Fit Trail points, “Nature Walk” to 500 m2 Herb Garden and 2-hectare paddy fields and Buggy Tour to the integrated Vimala Hills premium residential area are among the most favourite activities besides the more intimate alternatives to enjoy the resort’s swimming pools conveniently short stroll away from the villas, numerous dining options, Pullman Wellness (Fit and Spa) and not to forget the little friends, Kids Playground and Kids Club as the ultimate destinations for kids.

Enjoy your villa stay with rates starting from Rp2,843,500 nett per night (room only) at Vimala Studio. Book your stay at www.all.accor.com/9061 or call +62(251) 830 6888. You may also email your enquiries to H9061-RE@accor.com.