COVID-19 Vaccine: Mass Distribution Due 2021

At a briefing on Tuesday 28th July, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) declared that mass vaccinations will be carried out in Indonesia next year if the COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be effective.

“I believe we will be able to get through this difficult period and enter a new culture of work in a normal situation. We hope to recover economically by next year and carry out mass vaccinations for people in our country” said Jokowi.

Through Bio Farma, Indonesia will conduct a phase three clinical trial of the Biotech COVID-19 vaccine named CoronaVac in August 2020.

“If the phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine runs smoothly, then Bio Farma will produce it early 2021. We have prepared production facilities at Bio Farma with a maximum production capacity of 250 million doses,” said Honesti Basyir, the Director of Bio Farma.

The vaccine is being developed by Kalbe Farma in collaboration with a South Korean institute. The Eijkman Institute of Molecular Biology in Jakarta is also collaborating with several state universities in Indonesia to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Source: CNBC Indonesia