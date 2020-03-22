COVID-19: Jakarta Closes Entertainment for Two Weeks

Now that Jakarta is under emergency restrictions, the Jakarta Provincial Government will temporarily close 17 types of businesses in the tourism and entertainment sectors for two weeks.

The closures start from Monday 23rd March and so far, will run until 5th April 2020.

The following business types will be closed for the duration:

Nightclubs

Pubs

Bars

Karaoke outlets

Massage parlours

Spas

Movie theatres

Billiard halls

Bowling alleys

Futsal courts

Steam rooms

Skateboarding arenas

“We also highly urge organisers of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events, hotels, and meeting halls to suspend upcoming events until a determined deadline,” said Jakarta’s Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, Cucu Ahmad Kurnia.

To prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, it is advised to coordinate with related parties who have authority over health and information to the Jakarta Health Office through 081288376955 or the Ministry of Health through (021) 5210411/081212123119.

Source: Tempo and Jakarta Provincial Government

Image: Bisnis Wisata