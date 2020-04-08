Coronavirus Tests Land in Indonesia

BUMN ministers have brought “flash test” kits to detect the presence of coronavirus from Switzerland, in a collaboration with Roche Holding AG. This tool will be used to detect the virus using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.

Two tools have been purchased by the SOE Ministry; first, there are two MagNa Pure 96 devices along with 18 LightCycler PCR detectors. This equipment has arrived in Indonesia last Saturday.

“About 3 weeks ago, we succeeded in negotiating with a laboratory in Switzerland, with Roche. We succeeded in negotiating and buying tools,” explained the special staff of the Minister of BUMN Arya Sinulingga, through the BNPB video release.

The equipment that’s been purchased can complete a maximum of 10 thousand tests per day. “Once installed, there can be 9 – 10,000 tests every day delivering results. The speed of the test equipment is very high,” said Arya.

Arya further said that after the full device has been installed, within a month Indonesia would be able to conduct PCR testing to detect coronavirus in up to 300,000 patients. “If every day there are 9 – 10,000, 300,000 people can be tested per month,” she confirmed.

Arya explained that these tools will be distributed across many provinces in Indonesia, starting with Jakarta, West Java, and Papua over the next two weeks.

Source: Detik

Image: Business Live