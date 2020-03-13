Corona Patient Runs Away from Persahabatan Hospital, Picked Up by Family

A patient that tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) escaped from Persahabatan Hospital, East Jakarta. The patient ran away from the hospital last week.

“Last week, the patient ran away,” said Erlina Burhan, a spokesman for the team handling Coronavirus at Persahabatan Hospital, East Jakarta.

She said that the patient was COVID-19 positive and the diagnosis was based on information from the DKI Jakarta Health Office.

Erlina confirmed the patient was discharged while undergoing treatment. She said the patient had left without the knowledge of the hospital because security officers did not realise.

“As soon as the officers arrived, the patient was already out with their family,” she added.

Erlina revealed that the patient, residing in Jakarta, has been re-isolated but not at Persahabatan Hospital.

In fact, she does not know where the patient’s exact isolation whereabouts is now.

“There were three hospitals, and now there are six hospitals in Cengkareng, Pasar Minggu, RS Polri, and Mintoharjo to name a few. I have to check whether this patient was then picked up and treated at the nearest hospital,” she said.

Erlina did not mention the patient’s case number – she could only clarify that the patient is positively infected by the virus.

Source: Detik News

Image: AA.com