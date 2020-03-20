Closed Flight Policies Around the World

Some countries have started closing access for some specific flights entering their country, in the hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. According to the Instagram account @safetravel.kemlu, there are 70 countries that have adopted the policy.

“According to WHO data, until 16th March 2020, there are 151 countries that have been infected with COVID-19. Due to that, we urge you to restrict travels abroad, except for any very urgent matters,” the same Instagram account posted.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry has also appealed to Indonesian citizens who are abroad to immediately return to Indonesia before they begin to experience any further flight difficulties.

Here is the list of the 70 countries implementing flight closure policies:

Peru

Ecuador

Bolivia

Venezuela

Suriname

North Korea

Mongolian

Italy

Spain

Kuwait

Lebanon

Egypt

Tunisia

Morocco

Jordan

Sudan

Syria

Libya

Albania

Bulgaria

North Macedonia

Ukrainian

Georgia

Armenian

Turkey

Austria

Slovenia

United States

Canada

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Djibouti

France

Dutch

Greek

Cyprus

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Yemen

Russian

Romania

Republic of Moldova

Serbia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Denmark

Finland

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Slovakia

Philippines

Singapore

Rwana

Komoros Union

Malawi

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgysztan

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

Source: Kompas

Image: Expedia