Closed Flight Policies Around the World

Some countries have started closing access for some specific flights entering their country, in the hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. According to the Instagram account @safetravel.kemlu, there are 70 countries that have adopted the policy.
“According to WHO data, until 16th March 2020, there are 151 countries that have been infected with COVID-19. Due to that, we urge you to restrict travels abroad, except for any very urgent matters,” the same Instagram account posted.
In addition, the Foreign Ministry has also appealed to Indonesian citizens who are abroad to immediately return to Indonesia before they begin to experience any further flight difficulties.
Here is the list of the 70 countries implementing flight closure policies:
- Peru
- Ecuador
- Bolivia
- Venezuela
- Suriname
- North Korea
- Mongolian
- Italy
- Spain
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Egypt
- Tunisia
- Morocco
- Jordan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Libya
- Albania
- Bulgaria
- North Macedonia
- Ukrainian
- Georgia
- Armenian
- Turkey
- Austria
- Slovenia
- United States
- Canada
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Costa Rica
- Dominican Republic
- Djibouti
- France
- Dutch
- Greek
- Cyprus
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Yemen
- Russian
- Romania
- Republic of Moldova
- Serbia
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Denmark
- Finland
- Czech
- Hungary
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Rwana
- Komoros Union
- Malawi
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- India
- Iran
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgysztan
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
- Tajikistan
- Uzbekistan
Source: Kompas
Image: Expedia