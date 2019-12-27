Car Free Night for New Year’s Eve at Kuta Beach

Head of Traffic Corps of National Police, Irjen Pol. Istiono has said that the officers are ready to hold a car free night during the New Year’s Eve celebration in the Kuta Beach area of Bali.

“The internal readiness of the Indonesian National Police is already good by preparing parking alternatives during the car free night in Kuta Beach,” Istiono said through a written statement in Jakarta. He explained that the act of the car free night at the tourist destination aims to create security and smooth traffic during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Police will also ensure that all staff have planned traffic flow alternatives in preparation for the New Year’s Eve in a number of areas.

Istiono said that the car free night in the Kuta Beach area will take place on 31st December starting at 00.00 East Indonesian Time, with the initial stages of sweeping vehicles at 14.00 and closing of the road at 16.00.

“There will be no vehicles parked in the Kuta Beach area, both two-wheeled and four-wheeled, all parking will be in in the parking areas that have been provided by the Bali Police,” Istiono said.

Officers have prepared parking alternatives in the parking area of Pasar Seni, Desa Adat Legian, lapangan Tri Sakti, Beach Walk, Bali Anggrek, Mall Bali Galeria, and Centro Mall. Istiono added that officers had been publicising the car free night to the community and business people around Kuta Beach.

In addition to Kuta Beach, officers also are imposing vehicle restrictions during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Denpasar and GWK, Bali.

Source: Antaranews

Image: Suara Bali