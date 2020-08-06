Bundesliga and Mola TV Sign Five-Year Broadcasting Deal

Bundesliga International, a fully owned subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Mola TV have agreed to a long-term broadcasting deal to air Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches in Indonesia over the next five seasons (2020/21-2024/25). In addition to the top two German leagues, the multi-platform agreement also includes live streaming of the German Supercup, along with the promotion/relegation play-off matches each season.

Mola TV will feature exclusive live, delayed, and replay coverage of all 306 Bundesliga matches per season across a range of platforms, including cable, paid TV, free-to-air terrestrial television and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), as well as Video-on-Demand (VOD) and Over-The-Top (OTT) services. Live coverage of the DFL Supercup will also be aired by Mola TV, along with shoulder programming such as highlights and magazine shows.

Regarding the new deal, Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein said: “We are delighted to have Mola TV as our partner in Indonesia and look forward to working together to make the Bundesliga the league of choice amongst Indonesian football fans. As well as promoting our brand of fast, high-scoring, world-class football, we are also very excited to work with Mola TV and it’s Garuda Select project to support the development of local Indonesian football talent. Our goal is to work closely with our partners on the ground, delivering unrivaled experiences to the Indonesian fans by bringing Bundesliga Legends, Bundesliga Experiences, and Bundesliga football to the region.”

“We are excited to work with the Bundesliga to bring their unique brand of football to our shores. The league is the undisputed leader in developing world-class young talents from all over the world, and if we aim to learn about developing talents, the Bundesliga is the league to learn from,” says Mirwan Suwarso, Mola TV’s official representative.

Bundesliga International, Mola TV, and its associated entities from GMV Networks will seek to work together to promote and market the Bundesliga, utilising their local expertise and various marketing assets and platforms. The aim is to bring the league closer to Indonesian football fans through more club, fan, and grassroots activities, such as club visits and Bundesliga Legend appearances, as well as Meisterschale trophy tours.

The Bundesliga’s style of fast and modern football, unique club traditions and dedication to its fans makes it one of the most attractive leagues in the world. Home to both established elite players, such as Robert Lewandowski, along with the most exciting up and coming talent – take Erling Haaland for example – the quality on the pitch is first class. Football fans can expect an abundance of goals, as the Bundesliga continues to distinguish itself as the highest-scoring top league in Europe. Over the past 25 years, the Bundesliga has often been the league with the highest average number of goals per match, including an average of 3.2 goals per game last season.

The German top flight is also the perfect partner to enhance youth football in Indonesia. Over recent years, the Bundesliga has forged a reputation as the go-to destination for young players looking to hone their craft at the highest level. The average playing age of Bundesliga clubs is just 26.5, making it one of the youngest leagues in Europe. There is no doubt that this trend will continue with plenty of promising talent – think Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Tanguy Nianzou – ready to make their mark in the coming seasons.

Follow all the latest Bundesliga action on Bundesliga.com and via the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.