BREAKING NEWS: President Joko Widodo Announced Two Indonesian Citizens Confirmed Positive Coronavirus

President Joko Widodo announced that two people in Indonesia are positively infected with the coronavirus.

The two citizens were in contact with Japanese nationals who came to Indonesia. The Japanese were detected with the coronavirus after leaving Indonesia and arriving in Malaysia.

“The Minister of Health, Terawan Agus Putranto, just this morning confirmed to me that a mother, 64, and her daughter, 31, are positive with the coronavirus,” said President Joko Widodo.

However, the president did not state the specific whereabouts of these infected. He only ensured that these two are already taken into care.

Source: Kompas

Image: Radamuhu

Update:

The government has taken steps and is preparing for the prevention and treatment of the global coronavirus outbreak. President Joko Widodo, in a press statement, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, March 2, 2020, said that from the beginning it had improved the readiness of many hospitals and equipment following international standards.

“From the beginning, this government prepared. Preparations, for example, hospitals, more than 100 hospitals are ready with isolation rooms regarding coronavirus with good isolation standards. We also have adequate equipment following international standards,” he said.

Also, the government formed a joint team consisting of TNI, Polri, civil parties, and other related parties in handling the outbreak of the virus. This includes the budget specifically allocated for all prevention and response efforts.

“We also have a budget and this is also prioritized to deal with this. Because if we are not serious in handling this, it is very dangerous because we need to be aware of this disease and be careful,” he said.

The Head of State received a report from the Minister of Health that currently, two Indonesian citizens have tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, both are undergoing treatment under applicable health standards and protocols.

“Last week there was information that a Japanese person who went to Indonesia and then lived in Malaysia and checked there turned out to be a positive corona, the team from Indonesia directly traced this Japanese to Indonesia to whom to meet, meet with whom, were traced, and found,” he said.

“It has been found, it turns out the person who has been affected by the coronavirus is related to two people, a mother who is 64 years old and her daughter who is 31 years old. Checked by our team, apparently in a sick position. Earlier this morning I got a report from the Minister of Health that this mother and daughter are positively coronae, “added the President.

The Health Minister also stated the two Indonesian citizens that have coronavirus are located in Depok.

Previously, the government moved quickly to protect Indonesian citizens in the middle of the area that became the epicentre of the coronavirus. In several efforts made, the government and related parties are very strict following the health protocol from WHO relating to corona.

“When there were cases in Wuhan, Hubei, China, we also prepared to evacuate our 238 Indonesian citizens. We also evacuated with strict protocol procedures to Natuna. After 14 days we checked observations, the results were negative and then we returned it to the community,” the President said.

Currently, the government has also evacuated some Indonesian citizens on the World Dream cruise ship. Currently, they will undergo an observation period on Sebaru Island for some time to come.

“This shows the seriousness of the government in dealing with existing issues related to the coronavirus. We also guard 135 entrances to our country, be it land, sea or air. Everything is closely guarded,” he said.Jakarta,

March 2, 2020

Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat