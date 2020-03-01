Breaking: Missing Passengers in Boat Accident in East Java

Four victims are believed to be missing following the overturning of the boat in Brantas River in Klaci, Brodot Village, Jombang, East Java. A Search and Rescue team (SAR), is on duty and four rescue boats are being sent to the location.

The boat in question is said to be wooden and made for crossings from the village. Onboard were five passengers and one helmsman. The accident took place last night at 9.30 pm, three passengers and the driver are missing and 2 other passengers have been saved.

The search of the victims started this morning, involving a lot of teams including SAR, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BPBD) Jombang, the regional police of Jombang, Indonesian National Armed Forces, and other agencies.

“We are maximising the search and sweeping with the boats fielded out to the river. There are four boats that we used, from Basarnas, BPBD, and other teams,” said Nofik Hariadi, Commander of Basarnas Team in Surabaya.

Rescue teams are still trying their best to find the victims and many inhabitants of Klaci and Nganjuk, the village across the river, are worried and waiting anxiously for the rescue teams to bring updates.

Source: Detik

Image: Suara Jatim