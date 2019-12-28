Bogor Regent: Only Modest New Year’s Eve Celebrations Allowed

New Year’s Eve celebrations this time around in Bogor will have to be modest, without the blowing of paper trumpets, lighting of fireworks and firecrackers, or convoys of motorised vehicles, based on a circular issued by Bogor Regent Ade Yasin.

Within this circular are four points, including the urging of residents to not celebrate excessively, calling it an activity that has no advantages. The circular was addressed to administration officials, region-owned enterprises, district and subdistrict heads, as well as the heads of organisations, local figures, and members of the public.

“We want to support the Karsa Bogor Berkeadaban [civilized Bogor] programme and to maintain harmony and public order,” Ade said.

The regent asked for residents to use the occasion of New Year’s Eve to enhance their religious practices and their social sensitivities towards helping others instead.

Source: The Jakarta Post

Image: Indonesia Matters