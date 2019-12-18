BNPB Warns of Extreme Weather

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) head Lieutenant General Doni Monardo has warned the public to be aware of the pending weather conditions that could result in flooding, flash floods, landslides, and tornado throughout Indonesia.

“We are appealing to people to remain vigilant to deal with the high volumes of rain due,” said Doni.

He advised people to avoid disaster-prone areas, especially those living near rivers and those living in lowland areas and near hills because of possible landslides. In light of potential extreme high wind, he also reminded people to cut down branches of trees to reduce their burden while being swayed by winds; “so when strong winds or gales hit, the trees will not fall.”

Additionally, Doni has urged volunteers and environmental activists to monitor streams in a bid to avert the emergence of dams due to the build of wood and detritus which can hinder river flow and cause flash flood.

Source: Tempo

Image: Merdeka