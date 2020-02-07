Over 100 party-goers were caught having consumed drugs after the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) raided two nightclubs in Jakarta. The nightclubs were Golden Crown in Taman Sari, West Jakarta and Venue in Kemang, South Jakarta.

BNN Deputy for the Combat Section Inspector General Arman Depari claimed that around 107 people were identified as using drugs at the Golden Crown nightclub after the BNN took urine samples. “Crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy are believed to be the drugs consumed by 63 men and 44 women,” said Arman.

Meanwhile at the Venue nightclub, at least 105 people’s urine samples were tested but only one of them showed signs of drug consumption. BNN officials then took those who were identified with drugs in their system to the BNN Office in Jakarta to undergo further checks and follow an assessment course.

“All BNN offices across the country are expected to follow suit as part of the efforts to curb the country’s drug abuse rate, particularly in nightclubs. Hopefully, the raid we conducted this time will make them aware and bring about a realisation to not consume drugs any longer,” Arman added.

Source: Antara News

Image: Tempo