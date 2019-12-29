BMKG Warning to New Year’s Beach-goers

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, or BMKG, has delivered weather predictions in the run up to New Year 2020.

BMKG’s Deputy for Meteorology, R Mulyono Rahadi Prabowo, said that there was a typhoon around the northern border of Indonesia near the Philippines. The storm is not expected to disturb the eve of New Year’s Eve 2020.

“Hurricane Phanfone is still happening. The centre of the hurricane will continue to move for the next 3 to 4 days heading west or northwest,” Prabowo said. Hurricane Phanfone has ransacked parts of the Philippines over Christmas. Strong winds and heavy rains have damaged homes, cut off electricity, and disrupted year-end public holidays and tourists who visited the Philippines.

Although hurricanes are not expected to reach Indonesia, the impact will still be felt, especially in territorial waters. Indonesian water waves will increase in the range of 2 to 4 metres, especially in the Natuna Sea, Tarempa, and Karimata Strait.

For this reason, Prabowo has reminded people to increase their awareness of high waves, especially for those who celebrate New Year’s Eve parties by the beach. Predictions of heavy rain in a number of tourist areas is also anticipated.

Prabowo suggests that people who want to do outdoor activities choose to do so in the morning or afternoon noon. In the afternoon through to the evening it is expected that rain will fall with moderate to high intensity.

Source: Tempo

Image: KBR