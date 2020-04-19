Big Bad Wolf Books Sold Online

The annual Big Bad Wolf book bazaar will be held online this year so as to play its part in social distancing efforts. The market will start on 27th April.

The popular book bazaar will operate for 24-hours, non-stop and will also provide discounts of up to 90 percent with free shipping throughout Indonesia. All books will be available on Tokopedia.

Based on information from the BBW site, there will be a number of categories of books sold in the online bazaar, such as the top 40 best sellers, fiction best sellers, and box sets.

“The Big Bad Wolf Official Store at Tokopedia will be at www.tokopedia.com/bbwbooks. You can directly follow the Big Bad Wolf Official Store and enjoy the experience of shopping for cheap, quality international books easily and safely,” the BBW wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“We always implement health protocols starting from the process in the warehouse, shipping, and our courier partners. The point is for you to be #dirumahaja. Wolfies, let us come with cheap quality books for you,” continued the post on the Instagram account @bbwbooks_id.

Previously, the book bazaar that originated from Malaysia, first came to Indonesia in 2016. In 2020 BBW held its bazaar last March, and decided to end it early due to the pandemic.

Source: Kompas & Hai Grid

Image: Hai Grid