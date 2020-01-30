Bali Thieves Target Foreigners

Two foreigners, Corneliske Josephine De Ruiter from the Netherlands and Joshua Jacometti from Switzerland, along with one Indonesian citizen named Benny, have become victims of theft in Bali.

“There were three victims of this incident, the first is Benny who has lost Rp71million, then two victims who are foreign citizens named Corneliske Josephine De Ruiter from the Netherlands who has lost Rp73,050,000, and Joshua Jacometti from Switzerland with Rp31 million lost,” said Wakapolresta Denpasar, AKBP I Wayan Jiartana.

He explained that the perpetrators often target empty or unoccupied houses. Based on the statements of the three victims, the condition of the house when it was left was in a locked state. However, when the victims returned, the doors to their houses were damaged and open.

After the victimvictims returned to their houses, their rooms were a mess and their belongings had been taken by the perpetrators. The four perpetrators are named Andri, 39, Ardimansyah, 39, Hartoyo, 29, and Delly Wijaya, 28.

“From their group, there is one person who looks for targets, so they survey first and then after determining the target, they carry out the theft,” he said.

The thefts occurred at three different crime scenes. TheThe confiscated evidence totals four branded watches, Rp750,000 in cash, 100 Singapore dollars in various denominations, two silver necklaces, mirrorless cameras, cellphones, two large screwdrivers for damaging the padlock, one macgyver knife, and 40 fake keys of various types.

“For their actions the defendants were subject to Article 363 of the Criminal Code regarding theft, with the threat of 7 years imprisonment,” he said.

Source: Antaranews

Image: Antaranews