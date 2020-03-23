Bali Suspends Operations at Tourist Sites due to COVID-19

The provincial administration of Bali, Dewa Made Indra, is urging to stop all operations in tourist destinations on the resort island as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads around the country.

“We do not impose punishments. However, we remind all parties that this coronavirus is highly contagious and continues to spread; therefore, we must stay vigilant, we should prioritise the safety of ourselves and the people around us. We have to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to others,” said Dewa, who also serves as the head of the provincial task force for COVID-19.

As per the instructions of the Governor of Bali, the suspended operations of tourist destinations became the responsibility of the regents and mayors who have authority over their respective territories. Tourist destinations such as Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park were sprayed with disinfectants on Saturday.

So far, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bali that have been reported as of Sunday, two of them were foreigners and have since died from the disease. “The policy was meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This is important to lighten the load on healthcare services,” said Putu Astawa, head of Bali Tourism Agency, favouring closing the island as the WHO has already declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The Governor of Bali also issued instructions regarding restrictions on conducting melasti ceremonies or other ceremonies involving crowds, delivered at a press conference at the Bali Provincial Communication and Information Agency on Sunday.

So far, the effort to prevent the spread of the virus includes sanitising at ports, terminals, tourism sites, and public places to prevent any spreading of the virus.

Source: The Jakarta Post, Suara News, Berita Bali

Image: Berita Bali