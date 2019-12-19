Bali Ranked Among Top New Year’s Destination in Asia

New Year celebrations are getting closer. Have you decided where to go for your holidays at the end of year? In Asia-Pacific, there are some perennial favourites for destinations to visit for New Year’s Eve 2020.

A recent survey was released by the online booking site Agoda. Based on Agoda’s booking data, it has been revealed that a number of destinations in Asia Pacific are looking to be crowded, based on their booking rates ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The results report that Tokyo continues to be the most popular destination for enjoying New Year’s Eve, returning to take the top position for 2019.

Meanwhile Taipei climbed to number two, beating Bangkok, which dropped to third place in the rankings. These cities were followed by Osaka, which ranked fourth, and Seoul took 5th spot.

In the list, the island of Bali also made it, coming in at eighth place, placing it higher than the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya in Thailand.

Here is the list of 10 most popular destinations in Asia Pacific to celebrate New Year’s Eve:

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Taipei, Taiwan

3. Bangkok, Thailand

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Seoul, South Korea

6. Manila, Philippines

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

10. Pattaya, Thailand

Source: Detik

Image: Eternal Lifestyle