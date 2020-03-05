Bali Prepares Rp15bn Coronavirus Contingency

The Provincial Government of Bali is preparing a contingency fund of Rp15billion to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The contingency fund will be taken from the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD) to address emergency situations.

“That (contingency fund) can be used during an emergency situation if the virus spreads to Bali,” said Bali provincial regional secretary Dewa Made Indra. The Provincial Government of Bali is also allowed to make additional emergency funds available by rescheduling other activities if that budget is insufficient.

He asserted that systems have been prepared, along with the personnel and standard practices regarding prevention efforts of the virus spreading. Furthermore, an information centre is scheduled to be ready soon at the local provincial health office.

A call centre related to the coronavirus is planned to be set up in the Office of Communications, Informatics, and Statistics (Diskominfo) Province of Bali.

Dewa Indra asked the people of Bali to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bali. Up until now, there are no patients confirmed with the virus who are known to have visited the island.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Tribun Bali